GP, Samsung brings futuristic smartphone

Grameenphone (GP) has recently collaborated with Samsung Bangladesh and started the pre-order of Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. For the first time, Samsung will bring S Pen with Galaxy S Series.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G pushes all the boundaries of what a smartphone can do, says a press release.

It comes with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which is Samsung's most intelligent screen yet. The display's refresh rate will adjust according to the content from 10Hz to 120Hz. It will portray high-quality images while being power efficient, which will stretch the battery life.

The display has an Eye Comfort Shield to reduce eye fatigue. The device is built with one of the fastest processors - Exynos 2100, and it comes with a 5,000mAh battery, which can charge 50% within 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will deliver an epic experience to the users with its advanced pro-grade camera system that can capture stunning and studio-quality shots in various lightings and settings.

The device consists of a quad rear camera - 108MP pro-sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, and Telephoto lenses of 10MP (3x and 10x zoom). It also comes with 100x Space Zoom.

For the first time on a Galaxy smartphone, users will be able to capture shots in 4k at 60fps across all lenses - both front and rear cameras.

The pre-order of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has already started and can be booked for BDT 20,000 (non-refundable). The pre-order will continue up till February 10, 2021. When the customer will pre-order Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, they will receive BDT 10,000 cashback and a Smart Tag.

Additionally, customers will be upgraded to GP STAR top tier - Platinum Plus, and receive GP Polo T-shirt. Customers will also enjoy numerous incentives from partners like a 20% discount from Authentic Kabab Express in Dhaka, a 17% discount from Baby Shop Limited, and a 12% discount from ORION.

When the customers pre-order the device from GP,, they can also avail of up to 36-month EMI benefit with 0% interest. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver for BDT 139,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G can be pre-ordered through numerous sales channels of GP - GP Online Shop, Enterprise Channel, GP Experience Gulshan, GP Experience GP House, and GP Experience Chattogram. The devices will also be available for pre-order at Samsung outlets and e-commerce platforms.





