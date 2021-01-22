Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 January, 2021, 5:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GP, Samsung brings futuristic smartphone

Published : Friday, 22 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP) has recently collaborated with Samsung Bangladesh and started the pre-order of Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. For the first time, Samsung will bring S Pen with Galaxy S Series.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G pushes all the boundaries of what a smartphone can do, says a press release.
It comes with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which is Samsung's most intelligent screen yet. The display's refresh rate will adjust according to the content from 10Hz to 120Hz. It will portray high-quality images while being power efficient, which will stretch the battery life.
The display has an Eye Comfort Shield to reduce eye fatigue. The device is built with one of the fastest processors - Exynos 2100, and it comes with a 5,000mAh battery, which can charge 50% within 30 minutes.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will deliver an epic experience to the users with its advanced pro-grade camera system that can capture stunning and studio-quality shots in various lightings and settings.
The device consists of a quad rear camera - 108MP pro-sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, and Telephoto lenses of 10MP (3x and 10x zoom). It also comes with 100x Space Zoom.
For the first time on a Galaxy smartphone, users will be able to capture shots in 4k at 60fps across all lenses - both front and rear cameras.
The pre-order of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has already started and can be booked for BDT 20,000 (non-refundable). The pre-order will continue up till February 10, 2021. When the customer will pre-order Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, they will receive BDT 10,000 cashback and a Smart Tag.
Additionally, customers will be upgraded to GP STAR top tier - Platinum Plus, and receive GP Polo T-shirt. Customers will also enjoy numerous incentives from partners like a 20% discount from Authentic Kabab Express in Dhaka, a 17% discount from Baby Shop Limited, and a 12% discount from ORION.
When the customers pre-order the device from GP,, they can also avail of up to 36-month EMI benefit with 0% interest. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver for BDT 139,999.  
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G can be pre-ordered through numerous sales channels of GP - GP Online Shop, Enterprise Channel, GP Experience Gulshan, GP Experience GP House, and GP Experience Chattogram. The devices will also be available for pre-order at Samsung outlets and e-commerce platforms.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ECB meets as virus woes weigh on eurozone
Norwegian Air gets government backing for survival plan
United Airlines says it lost $7.1b in 2020 on Covid-19 hit
Unilever vows living wage for all in value chain by 2030
DITF-21 postponed on pandemic fears
FBCCI for value chain initiatives to boost regional output, export
Southeast Bank Managing Director M. Kamal Hossain
One Bank Additional Managing Director Monzur Mofiz


Latest News
Play your part as peace restored on campuses: PM to teachers, students
Conspiracy on to keep Bangladesh subservient, alleges BNP
Tigers eye to seal ODI series against West Indies Friday
Hasina thanks Modi for gifting 2m doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
BNP makes comments like mad as vaccines reach country: Hasan
Govt to buy each dose of Oxford vaccine at Tk 424 from India
Man held for assaulting traffic sergeant in Rajshahi
HSC results in three days after publishing gazette notification
One in eight COVID-recovered patients die within 140 days: Study
Most Read News
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
Maid held for torturing old employer before stealing
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
PM Hasina's 'no' to naming Padma Bridge after her
PK Halder's two associates arrested
C-19: BD records lowest daily deaths in 8 months
Toxic masculinity: Culture of violence towards women
Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’
Biden rolls back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims
Biden calls for unity to deal with challenges ahead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft