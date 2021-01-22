Canadian High Commission team visits BRAC projects



Canadian High Commission (CHC) Development Assistance Head Phedra Moon Morris, CHC First Secretary (Development) Maegen Andolfatto and Development Advisor Mir Md Saifur Rahman, visit a BRAC project at Ukhiya Upazla in Cox's Bazar district, on Tuesday.

The delegation included CHC Development Assistance Head Phedra Moon Morris, CHC First Secretary (Development) Maegen Andolfatto and Development Advisor Mir Md Saifur Rahman, says a press release.

BRAC Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) Director Sajedul Hasan, Area Director Hasina Akhter Huq, HCMP Programme Head Mohammed Norul Alam Raju and others were present during the visit on Tuesday.

The delegation visited Ayesha Abed Foundation at Jadimura, and a centre for skill training, financed by Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and a workplace for those received skill training at Court Bazar in Ukhiya upazila.

The delegation stayed at Ayesha Abed Foundation for some time and exchnaged views with BRAC officials.

The delegation also talked to working women and assured of providing necessary support to the uplift programmes, taken up BRAC for developmnt of host community.

Later, the team went to a BRAC-run Community Tailors where they talked to working women.

During the interaction, Phedra Moon Morris stressed on taking up pragmatic programmes for prevention of child marriage among local people and Rohingyas and protection of children.

Sajedul Hasan said, we need to hold more advocacy at the grassroots level for preventing early marriage and protecting children. Taking into consideration the situation, which arose due to Covid-19, BRAC will face the challenge in this regards in the days to come.

Hasina Akhter Huq said BRAC supported by Global Affairs Canada (GAC) has taken up a programme for providing health services and running income generating activities for ultra-poor people in the area.

Under a programme, supported by GAC, BRAC has provided assistance to 11,585 ultra-poor people ay 10 unions of Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas of Cox's Bazar from April 1, 2019. The project is scheduled to continue till March 31, 2023.



