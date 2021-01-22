Jack Ma’s reappearance fails to soothe all investor concerns

NEW YORK, Jan 21: Billionaire Jack Ma's 50-second video reappearance has done little to resolve Alibaba Group's troubled relationship with regulators that is making some investors hesitate about owning the Chinese e-commerce giant's stock.

Relief at Ma's first public appearance added $58 billion in market value on Wednesday as Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed stock soared, though doubts crept in a day later and the stock fell more than 3 per cent as the broader market steadied near two-year highs.

Ma had not appeared in public since Oct. 24, when he blasted China's regulatory system. That set him on a collision course with officials and led to the suspension of Alibaba fintech affiliate Ant Group's blockbuster $37 billion IPO.

A source familiar with the matter said Ma cleared his schedule late last year to keep a low profile, prompting discussion at Alibaba about when and how he should reappear to assure investors. It was decided he should do something that would appear as part of his normal routine, rather than anything overt that could irk the government.

While Ma has stepped down from corporate positions, he retains significant influence over Alibaba and Ant, and the regulatory crackdown on his business empire coupled with his absence was a concern for some investors.

There was skepticism that Ma's brief reappearance meant all was well with his businesses.

"The coast is not all clear for Alibaba and it is a judgment call whether you believe the company can still thrive in the changing environment," said Dave Wang, a portfolio manager at Singapore's Nuvest Captial, which owns Alibaba stock.

"Without some skepticism, the price would be a lot higher," he said, adding his firm had increased exposure to China and with it Alibaba, which he believes can prosper over the medium to longer term.

Two of the company's investors in the United States who have sold out or reduced positions in Alibaba said they needed more reassurance about the company and the regulatory environment before reconsidering the stock.

"One of our top criteria is leadership and we were investing in Alibaba because I really respect Jack Ma as a leader," said William Huston, founder and director of institutional services at independent investment advisory firm Bay Street Capital Holdings in Palo Alto, CA, with assets under management of $86 million.

"We all know that just because he showed up ... doesn't necessarily explain what is going on." -Reuters











