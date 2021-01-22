Continuation of preferential market access underscored

In a virtual dialogue in the city, participants underscored the need for continuation of preferential market access; particularly in the EU market which provides the largest export market for Bangladesh after LDC graduation to stay competitive.

It is going to happen in next five years and major initiatives are required to address the challenges to achieve a sustainable transition from LDC status by updating laws, structural weaknesses and improving quality of governance.

The virtual dialogue titled ''EU's EBA & Prospect of GSP+ for Bangladesh: Addressing challenges related to Labour Laws and Rights'' was organized by Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD). The study was jointly undertaken with Network Matters, said a press release on Wednesday.

The speakers said achieving EU's GSP + scheme is one of the most important step for Bangladesh to ensure easy market access for Bangladesh's export to EU markets. Every serious effort must be made for Bangladesh not suffer a major setback in this regard in the post-graduation period.

For easy access to GSP+ scheme, Bangladesh however requires to comply with twenty-seven international conventions. Fifteen of them are related to human rights and ILO labour standards.

CPD executive director Dr Fahmida Khatun, CPD said the study has highlighted the need for legal reforms for carrying out proper monitoring and application of relevant criteria for GSP+ benefits in Bangladesh.

CPD's Research Director Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem said the EU's rules for benefiting from GSP+ facilities need that the government and the businesses must ensure compliance of all factors for sustainable development. It also includes protecting and promoting human rights and labour rights.

RensjeTeerink, Ambassador, European Union Delegation to Bangladesh and TuomoPoutiainen, Country Director, ILO Country Office, Dhaka also joined the virtual dialogue.

Ransje said Bangladesh needs to re-brand itself as a safe and labour-respectful country. This will not only ensure GSP+ benefits for the country but also help overall development of workers.

Kamran T. Rahman, President, Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF) said implementation of labour laws in informal sector is the biggest challenge.

Arshad Jamal (Dipu), Vice President, BGMEA suggested that the drafting of labour laws should be based on the domestic context. However, Chowdhury Ashiqul Alam, Secretary General, Bangladesh Trade Union Sangha, hold the view that due to global connectivity, labour laws need to be developed in tandem with domestic and international stakeholders.

Mohammad Hatem, First Vice-President, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) said buyers need to play a more responsible role in this respect.

In order to comply with global labour laws, buyers need to ensure paying global standard prices to help improve workers' livelihood.

The dialogue was moderated by Professor Mustafizur Rahman, Distinguished Fellow, CPD and he talked about the importance of ensuring labour laws and rights through social dialogue with all concerned stakeholders.













