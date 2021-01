Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan







Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan and Private Public Partnership Authority (PPPA) CEO Sultana Afroz pose during a meeting at the PPPA office in Dhaka on Thursday. The Ambassador along with the embassy's Deputy Commercial Counsellor Kenan Kalayc?, paid the visit to the PPPA office to discuss possibilities of strengthening trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.