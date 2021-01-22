BD produced record 86.39m kg tea in 2020



Workers plucking tea leaves at a tea garden in northern region in Bangladesh.

The produce also included 10.30 million kg, produced in smaller gardens in the northern region, which yielded 9.6 million kg in the previous year.

Bangladesh Tea Board Chairman Major General Md Zahirul Islam in a statement said production continued amid the pandemic with healthcare precautions among the workers and officials of the tea gardens under the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Besides the auction centre operated normally and tea were distributed.

He said the sector has proved that it can continue production at any odd and difficult situations, he said.

However the demand of tea decreased by 10 to 15 per cent in 2020 as tea stalls, hotel and restaurants were closed for months.







