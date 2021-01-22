CMSMEs must diversify products to stay competitive, says Majid

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun urged entrepreneurs in the cottage, micro, small, and medium sized enterprise (CMSME) sector to give more focus on product diversification to sustain ever growing market competition.

"CMSMEs need to bring diversified products to customers through participating in various digital platforms. Though large industrial units were closed during the Corona epidemic, the economy is still thriving for the activities of CMSMEs," he said adding e-commerce is playing pivotal role in this regard.

The minister was speaking as chief guest at the inaugural function of SME Shop Bangladesh, a digital platform for thousands of entrepreneurs and organized by Bangladesh SME Forum, a press release on Wednesday said.

BSCIC Chairman Mushtaq Hasan and General Secretary of Economic Reporters' Forum SM Rashidul Islam were present as special guests at the function.

Humayun said the government is taking all arrangements so that CMSMEs can smoothly get the government incentive package, announced by the Prime Minister during the Corona period.

Even in the midst of Covid-19, he said, the entrepreneurs worked hard which significantly contributed to revive the economy through individual efforts along with the steps taken by the government.

"Our government is working for the development of CMSME entrepreneurs from district, upazila and village level," the minister said.







