Israel and UAE agree renewable energy deal

JERUSALEM, Jan 21: Israeli and Emirati companies have signed an inaugural agreement on renewable energy, officials said Wednesday, as the Jewish state forges ahead with plans to become a global leader in the sector.

The deal is one of a raft of commercial ties to be formed between Israel and the UAE since the two nations established ties in September, in a normalisation drive dubbed the Abraham accords. The principal corporate signatories of the energy agreement are Abu Dhabi-based Masdar and EDF Renewables Israel, a subsidiary of French utility giant EDF. -AFP



