

Abnormal rise in freight rates hits trade

Cost of doing business is becoming higher as freights for air and seaborne trade are rising and this in turn is forcing importers to increase prices of imported goods while exporters are earning less at low margin of profit.

Explaining the situation a business leader said he used to pay $1,300-$1,400 to send a 40-feet container to Europe in October to export goods but it costs now $4,500-$5,000. It is more than three-fold rise in the cost of shipment to phenomenally add to cost of doing business.

On the other hand, he would pay $1,200-$1,400 for the same size container to import goods from China in October, it now needs to pay $3,500 which is similarly over three-folds rise in freight cost for import.

Shahidul Islam, former vice president of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said freight costs have increased and occasionally increasing without logical grounds.

He said the whole world is losing business due to pandemic impact but few shipping liners are in race to increase freight in the name of cover their losses. They are doing monopoly.

He said it is true that there are severe congestions in few ports due to second wave of pandemic in European and other countries but it should not be logical to increase freight charges.

He said along with freight costs cotton prices are also increasing and the exporters are in challenge to continue their business.

Syed Ershad Ahmed, President, American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh said some shipping lines are creating artificial crisis by shrinking mother vessel spaces. He said it is true many containers are stuck in European ports due to coronavirus but they are penalizing export-imports.

Amirul Islam Chowdhury immediate senior past vice president of Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (BAFFA) said it is global problem and space crisis is there for which inadequate numbers of mother vessels to be blamed.

He said some main liners are getting adequate cargoes from other ports for their limited spaces at better prices so they do not have much interest to take cargoes from Bangladesh. But they are taking containers to continue business chain and increasing freight charges.

The business leader said container congestion is not related with freight charge rise. He said spaces in ships are main problem in rising freight costs.

He explained due to pandemic many mainline operators have curtailed their numbers of vessels but in the new normal situation trading has increased.

And despite rise of trading the shipping lines have not increased their vessels which is resulting space crisis finally rise of freight costs.





