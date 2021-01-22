Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 January, 2021, 5:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

UGC urges PSC to extend 43rd BCS application time

Published : Friday, 22 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has recommended the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) for a time extension of application for the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) 43rd batch exams till March 31 this year.
Considering lack of preparation due to Covid-19 pandemic in the country and closure of educational institutions since March 18 last year, the UGC Secretary on Thursday sent a letter to the BPSC requesting the authorities to reconsider its decision. According to BPSC circular, the applications for the BCS 43rd batch will be taken till January 31 this year. The application has been accepted from December 30 last year.
Under the BCS 43rd batch, the BPSC will recruit some 1,814 officials for different cadres including admin, police and health.
At the same time, recruiting 2,000 more physicians of general and dental categories, the BPSC also floated circular of the BCS 42nd (special) batch.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UGC urges PSC to extend 43rd BCS application time
New diplomatic zone at Purbachal planned: FM
5 dead in fire at Serum Institute in India
PK Halder’s lawyer, his daughter remanded
Magistrates at work to enforce code of conduct
Project taken to control noise pollution: Minister
Jashore SP closed for arrest of AL leader
Writ seeks HC directive to reopen edn institutions


Latest News
Play your part as peace restored on campuses: PM to teachers, students
Conspiracy on to keep Bangladesh subservient, alleges BNP
Tigers eye to seal ODI series against West Indies Friday
Hasina thanks Modi for gifting 2m doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
BNP makes comments like mad as vaccines reach country: Hasan
Govt to buy each dose of Oxford vaccine at Tk 424 from India
Man held for assaulting traffic sergeant in Rajshahi
HSC results in three days after publishing gazette notification
One in eight COVID-recovered patients die within 140 days: Study
Most Read News
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
Maid held for torturing old employer before stealing
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
PM Hasina's 'no' to naming Padma Bridge after her
PK Halder's two associates arrested
C-19: BD records lowest daily deaths in 8 months
Toxic masculinity: Culture of violence towards women
Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’
Biden rolls back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims
Biden calls for unity to deal with challenges ahead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft