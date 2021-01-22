UGC urges PSC to extend 43rd BCS application time

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has recommended the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) for a time extension of application for the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) 43rd batch exams till March 31 this year.

Considering lack of preparation due to Covid-19 pandemic in the country and closure of educational institutions since March 18 last year, the UGC Secretary on Thursday sent a letter to the BPSC requesting the authorities to reconsider its decision. According to BPSC circular, the applications for the BCS 43rd batch will be taken till January 31 this year. The application has been accepted from December 30 last year.

Under the BCS 43rd batch, the BPSC will recruit some 1,814 officials for different cadres including admin, police and health.

At the same time, recruiting 2,000 more physicians of general and dental categories, the BPSC also floated circular of the BCS 42nd (special) batch.

