New diplomatic zone at Purbachal planned: FM

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said that government is planning to set up a new diplomatic zone at Purbachal in Dhaka due to shortage of land in Gulshan and Baridhara diplomatic zones.

Currently, 10 foreign embassies have applied to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for plots to set up their missions. In particular, Brazil, Sri Lanka, Oman, Kuwait, Myanmar and Afghanistan have requested for plots since opening their diplomatic missions in Bangladesh, Momen told Jatiaya Sangsad on Thursday. -Agencies





