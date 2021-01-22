PK Halder’s lawyer, his daughter remanded

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed controversial businessman PK Halder's lawyer Sukumar Mridha and his daughter Aninditata Mridha on a three-day remand in a money laundering case filed by Anti Corruption Commission (ACC).

PK Halder is a former managing director of the International Leasing and Financial Services Limited or ILFSL and NRB Global Bank who allegedly embezzled Tk 3600 of various financial institutions.

Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of Dhaka senior Special Judge Court passed the remand order on Thursday.

ACC Deputy Director Md Salahuddin produced the two before the court seeking a three-day remand.ACC on Thursday morning arrested the two after being questioned at the ACC's Segunbagicha office.

Salahuddin, Deputy Director (Investigation) of the anti-graft body, told media that the due were arrested after they provided important information in a case filed against PK Halder for amassing illegal wealth.

Earlier, Abantika Baral, another one of Proshanto's associates, was placed on remand after her arrest on January 13. It followed the apprehension of Shankha Bepari on January 4, who was found to own a lavish apartment in Dhanmondi, which was bought with Proshanta's money.







