Friday, 22 January, 2021, 5:17 AM
Home Back Page

Chattogram City Corporation Polls

Magistrates at work to enforce code of conduct

Published : Friday, 22 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, 21 Jan: The Election Commission (EC) has appointed a total of 20 judicial magistrates to conduct the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) election.
The judicial magistrates will start discharging their duties two days ahead of the election day and two days after the polls.
Besides, the EC appointed a total of 14 executive magistrates to implement the code of coduct of the polls during the elections and campaign.  
They have already begun their works. They are monitoring violation of election code of conduct by the candidates in the CCC polls.
The magistrates can take necessary action on the spot.
Meanwhile, main contest in the upcoming Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) elections is likely to be held between the ruling Awami League (AL) and the major opponent BNP.
The ruling party has organised their local units well before the announcement of the CCC elections. BNP also organised their all local units to fight in the CCC elections.
However, the other political parties are reportedly not well organised.
Apart from AL and BNP Islamic Front Bangladesh, Bangladesh Islami Front, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Peoples Party and Threenamul NDM are taking part in the election.
Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of Awami League is contesting in the polls with his party symbol 'Boat' while BNP nominee for mayoral post Dr Shahdat Hussain is contesting with his party symbol 'Sheaf of Paddy'.  
Wahed Murad of Islamic Front Bangladesh is participating in the election with 'Chair', M A Matin of Bangladesh Islami Front with 'Candle', Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam with 'Hand Fan', Abul Manjur of Peoples Party with 'Mango' and Khokhan Chowdhury from Treenamul NDM with 'Elephant'.
AL and their opponent BNP have fielded candidates in all 55 wards in the councillor posts while other parties couldn't field candidates for the post of councillors at the ward level.
Meanwhile, one candidate of Awami League for the councillor post in the Ward 18 has been elected unopposed.
Besides, election in Alkaran Ward No. 31 has been suspended due to death of candidate Tarek Solaiman Selim.
But voting for the Mayoral post in both the wards will be held on the polling date.
As many as 172 candidates in 40 wards and 57 candidates in 14 reserved councillor posts are contesting in the polls.


