Project taken to control noise pollution: Minister

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin on Thursday said the government had taken up integrated and participatory project to control noise pollution involving mass people.

Through this project, awareness training on sound pollution will be imparted to people.

Public opinion against noise pollution will be created through the implementation of various awareness programmes.

Noise pollution will come down to a tolerable level with the concerted efforts of all, he said.

The Minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural workshop of an integrated and participatory project on noise pollution control organized by the Department of Environment on Thursday.

Secretary of the Ministry Ziaul Hasan ndc, Additional Secretary (Environment) Mahmud Hasan and former Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Professor Pran Gopal Dutta were present as special guests.

The workshop was chaired by the Director General of the Department of Environment. A, K, M Rafique Ahammed.

Additional Director General of Department of Environment and Project Director of the Project Md Humayn Kabir delivered the introductory speech.

The environment minister said BRTA is registering about 3 to 4 lakh new vehicles every year. The horns of the increasing number of vehicles contribute about 55 percent to the noise pollution of the city.

Unnecessary horns in vehicles, sound boxes, loud noises through the loudspeakers are disrupting the normal life of the people.

If we want to make our socio-economic development sustainable, now is the time to build resistance against noise pollution, among other things.

To this end, he appealed to the government to include the harmful effects of noise pollution in the curriculum of fifth, ninth, tenth, eleventh and twelfth classes.







