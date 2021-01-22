Jashore SP closed for arrest of AL leader

Md Ashraf Hossain, the Superintendent of Police, Jashore, was closed on Thursday over the alleged torture and arrest of Awami League town unit General Secretary Mahmud Hasan Bipu. Awami League leaders said Mahmud Hasan was reportedly picked up and tortured by police.

Police arrested Mahmud and three other Awami League activists on pertaining to a case filed against them on charge of beating up Imran, a police constable, in the Shahid Minar area in the town last week. Mahmud, however, was released about 19 hours after his arrest and the other activists were sent to judicial custody. Proloy Kumar Joarder made new Superintendent of Police of Jashore, according to police.





