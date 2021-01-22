Writ seeks HC directive to reopen edn institutions

A writ petition was filed with the High Court on Thursday seeking reopening of all educational institutions across the country immediately which are remaining closed since March last year due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Supreme Court lawyer Faruque Alamgir Chowdhury filed the writ petition with the HC on behalf of Abdul Kaiyum Sarkar, principal of Vawal Mirzapore Public School and College.

In the petition the petitioner sought the government to reopen academic institutions immediately considering the present situation.

Lawyer Faruque Alamgir Chowdhury said that they also prayed in the petition to issue a rule asking the government to explain why the notification of January 15 for extending closure of the institutions till January 30 should not be declared illegal.

The educational institutions are remaining closed since March last year hampering the study of the students. The shutdown of the institutions was extended eleven times so far and therefore students have been facing adverse impact, he said.

Earlier on January 11, the petitioner served a legal notice to the authorities concerned to reopen the all-educational institutions across the country within January 16.





