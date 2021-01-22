Video
Friday, 22 January, 2021, 5:16 AM
Illegal  occupiers, cops clash during DNCC eviction drive

Published : Friday, 22 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) conducts an eviction drive to remove illegal establishments in Pallabi's Nannu Market in Mirpur on Thursday. The traders clashed with the police to prevent the eviction. photo : Observer



An eviction drive in Mirpur in the city on Thursday was marked by sporadic clashes between law enforcers and illegal occupants. Later, police lobbed teargas shells to take control over the situation.
The incident occurred at around 10:00am when a team of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) moved to remove illegally built structures at New Society Market and Mohammadia Market at Avenue-4 (Pallabi) of Mirpur-11.
Traders pelted brick chips at the DNCC men and police. Being obstructed the police first lobbed teargas shells and then fired rubber bullets to disperse the unruly mob.
The DNCC team and police retreated several times being chased by the occupiers mainly the stranded Pakistanis, locally known as Biharis.
Later, the drive began in presence of the DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam through demolishing three shops and a three-storey building at Nannu Market crossing.
In an instant briefing, the Mayor said the city corporation was forced to conduct the drive as the encroachers did not remove their structures despite being notified.
"Many people had been occupying the road even for the last 30 years. This road was constructed for free movement of people. Eviction drives against illegal occupants will continued," he added.
On information, additional police force rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, said Officer-in-Charge of Pallabi Police Station Kazi Wazed Ali.
The eviction drive resumed after a 20-minute break, he said. A Bihari camp is also located in the area.


« PreviousNext »

