Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 January, 2021, 5:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Steps taken to ensure nonstop electricity for vaccine preservation

Published : Friday, 22 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Special Correspondent

The Power Division has formed a 'focal point' to ensure power supply for Covid -19 vaccine preservation in coordination with the local government and health department.
Power Division Joint Secretary Rezwanur Rahman and Deputy Secretary Tahmina Yeasmin were selected as focal point officials to coordinate with other entities to ensure power supply to vaccine preservation system.
It also directed the officials of utility agencies to make a 24X7 work plan to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the Covid-19 vaccine preservation system across the country.
The Power Division sat on Thursday to discuss the ways to ensure safety and security of Covid-19 vaccine's standard which is related with the temperature of the vaccine storage.
"Ensure uninterrupted power supply to the Covid -19 vaccine preservation centres, distribution entities asked to ensure power supply for Covid -19 vaccine preservation," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid issues the directive to the officials of utility agencies while presiding over the virtual meeting.
"To keep alternative power supply sources beside the regular supply source," Hamid directed the distribution entities.
The arrangement for stand-by power generators has to be ensued to the areas where vaccine will be preserved, he said.
He instructed the power supply entities to prepare a work-plan in coordination with the local government and health department in this regard.
He urged the officials to discuss the work plan of the power distribution companies to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the Covid-19 vaccine preservation system across the country.
He also instructed the top officials of different entities to determine the focal point officials to maintain proper coordination with other departments.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UGC urges PSC to extend 43rd BCS application time
New diplomatic zone at Purbachal planned: FM
5 dead in fire at Serum Institute in India
PK Halder’s lawyer, his daughter remanded
Magistrates at work to enforce code of conduct
Project taken to control noise pollution: Minister
Jashore SP closed for arrest of AL leader
Writ seeks HC directive to reopen edn institutions


Latest News
Play your part as peace restored on campuses: PM to teachers, students
Conspiracy on to keep Bangladesh subservient, alleges BNP
Tigers eye to seal ODI series against West Indies Friday
Hasina thanks Modi for gifting 2m doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
BNP makes comments like mad as vaccines reach country: Hasan
Govt to buy each dose of Oxford vaccine at Tk 424 from India
Man held for assaulting traffic sergeant in Rajshahi
HSC results in three days after publishing gazette notification
One in eight COVID-recovered patients die within 140 days: Study
Most Read News
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
Maid held for torturing old employer before stealing
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
PM Hasina's 'no' to naming Padma Bridge after her
PK Halder's two associates arrested
C-19: BD records lowest daily deaths in 8 months
Toxic masculinity: Culture of violence towards women
Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’
Biden rolls back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims
Biden calls for unity to deal with challenges ahead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft