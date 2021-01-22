Steps taken to ensure nonstop electricity for vaccine preservation

The Power Division has formed a 'focal point' to ensure power supply for Covid -19 vaccine preservation in coordination with the local government and health department.

Power Division Joint Secretary Rezwanur Rahman and Deputy Secretary Tahmina Yeasmin were selected as focal point officials to coordinate with other entities to ensure power supply to vaccine preservation system.

It also directed the officials of utility agencies to make a 24X7 work plan to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the Covid-19 vaccine preservation system across the country.

The Power Division sat on Thursday to discuss the ways to ensure safety and security of Covid-19 vaccine's standard which is related with the temperature of the vaccine storage.

"Ensure uninterrupted power supply to the Covid -19 vaccine preservation centres, distribution entities asked to ensure power supply for Covid -19 vaccine preservation," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid issues the directive to the officials of utility agencies while presiding over the virtual meeting.

"To keep alternative power supply sources beside the regular supply source," Hamid directed the distribution entities.

The arrangement for stand-by power generators has to be ensued to the areas where vaccine will be preserved, he said.

He instructed the power supply entities to prepare a work-plan in coordination with the local government and health department in this regard.

He urged the officials to discuss the work plan of the power distribution companies to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the Covid-19 vaccine preservation system across the country.

He also instructed the top officials of different entities to determine the focal point officials to maintain proper coordination with other departments.







