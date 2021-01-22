Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 January, 2021, 5:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM to hand over 66,189 houses to homeless tomorrow

Published : Friday, 22 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

As part of the government's campaign to bring all landless and homeless families under housing facility, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to inaugurate the distribution of houses among 66,189 landless and homeless families at 10:30am tomorrow (Saturday).
"On the occasion of the "Mujib Borsho", the government has completed 66,189 houses for homeless and landless families for handing over for the first time in the world," Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus said.
Addressing a press briefing at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the distribution ceremony virtually at 10:30am on Saturday.
Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Project Director of Ashrayan-2 Md Mahbub Hossain highlighted the project. Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Ashraful Alam Khokon and Assistant Press Secretaries Imrul Kayes and Ashraf Siddique Bitu were present in the briefing.
"The government has built 66,189 houses at a cost of Taka 1,168 crore for homeless people on the occasion of the Mujib Borsho. Some one lakh more houses will also be distributed among those people in the next month," Dr Kaikaus said.     -BSS    


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UGC urges PSC to extend 43rd BCS application time
New diplomatic zone at Purbachal planned: FM
5 dead in fire at Serum Institute in India
PK Halder’s lawyer, his daughter remanded
Magistrates at work to enforce code of conduct
Project taken to control noise pollution: Minister
Jashore SP closed for arrest of AL leader
Writ seeks HC directive to reopen edn institutions


Latest News
Play your part as peace restored on campuses: PM to teachers, students
Conspiracy on to keep Bangladesh subservient, alleges BNP
Tigers eye to seal ODI series against West Indies Friday
Hasina thanks Modi for gifting 2m doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
BNP makes comments like mad as vaccines reach country: Hasan
Govt to buy each dose of Oxford vaccine at Tk 424 from India
Man held for assaulting traffic sergeant in Rajshahi
HSC results in three days after publishing gazette notification
One in eight COVID-recovered patients die within 140 days: Study
Most Read News
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
Maid held for torturing old employer before stealing
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
PM Hasina's 'no' to naming Padma Bridge after her
PK Halder's two associates arrested
C-19: BD records lowest daily deaths in 8 months
Toxic masculinity: Culture of violence towards women
Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’
Biden rolls back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims
Biden calls for unity to deal with challenges ahead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft