PM to hand over 66,189 houses to homeless tomorrow

As part of the government's campaign to bring all landless and homeless families under housing facility, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to inaugurate the distribution of houses among 66,189 landless and homeless families at 10:30am tomorrow (Saturday).

"On the occasion of the "Mujib Borsho", the government has completed 66,189 houses for homeless and landless families for handing over for the first time in the world," Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus said.

Addressing a press briefing at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the distribution ceremony virtually at 10:30am on Saturday.

Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Project Director of Ashrayan-2 Md Mahbub Hossain highlighted the project. Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Ashraful Alam Khokon and Assistant Press Secretaries Imrul Kayes and Ashraf Siddique Bitu were present in the briefing.

"The government has built 66,189 houses at a cost of Taka 1,168 crore for homeless people on the occasion of the Mujib Borsho. Some one lakh more houses will also be distributed among those people in the next month," Dr Kaikaus said. -BSS







