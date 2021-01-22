Debut ton for Gurbaz gives Afghanistan edge on Ireland

ABU DHABI, JAN 21: A breathless century on his debut from teenage opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave Afghanistan the upper hand in the first ODI against Ireland as they reached 287 for nine from their 50 overs in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The 19-year-old hit a run-a-ball 127 which included nine sixes and six fours before slogging a long hop from Gareth Delany down the throat of Simi Singh on the square leg boundary.

Off-spinner Andy McBrine was the pick of the Irish bowlers, picking up 5-29 from his 10 overs -- his first ODI five-wicket haul during which he became the eighth Irish bowler to take 50 ODI wickets. -AFP







