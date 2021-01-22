Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 January, 2021, 5:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Debut ton for Gurbaz gives Afghanistan edge on Ireland

Published : Friday, 22 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

ABU DHABI, JAN 21: A breathless century on his debut from teenage opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave Afghanistan the upper hand in the first ODI against Ireland as they reached 287 for nine from their 50 overs in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
The 19-year-old hit a run-a-ball 127 which included nine sixes and six fours before slogging a long hop from Gareth Delany down the throat of Simi Singh on the square leg boundary.
Off-spinner Andy McBrine was the pick of the Irish bowlers, picking up 5-29 from his 10 overs -- his first ODI five-wicket haul during which he became the eighth Irish bowler to take 50 ODI wickets.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Archer, Stokes to give England 'huge boost' against India, says Root
Pogba fires Man Utd back to Premier League summit
South Africa 'confident' over Australia tour, Covid-19 permitting
England look to sweep Sri Lanka as India await
Debut ton for Gurbaz gives Afghanistan edge on Ireland
Hat-trick series victory against Windies beckons Bangladesh
Mohammedan packed at home by Saif
Bangladesh Test squad undergoes 3rd C-19 test


Latest News
Play your part as peace restored on campuses: PM to teachers, students
Conspiracy on to keep Bangladesh subservient, alleges BNP
Tigers eye to seal ODI series against West Indies Friday
Hasina thanks Modi for gifting 2m doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
BNP makes comments like mad as vaccines reach country: Hasan
Govt to buy each dose of Oxford vaccine at Tk 424 from India
Man held for assaulting traffic sergeant in Rajshahi
HSC results in three days after publishing gazette notification
One in eight COVID-recovered patients die within 140 days: Study
Most Read News
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
Maid held for torturing old employer before stealing
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
PM Hasina's 'no' to naming Padma Bridge after her
PK Halder's two associates arrested
C-19: BD records lowest daily deaths in 8 months
Toxic masculinity: Culture of violence towards women
Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’
Biden rolls back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims
Biden calls for unity to deal with challenges ahead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft