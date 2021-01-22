Hat-trick series victory against Windies beckons Bangladesh

When Bangladesh will take on West Indies for the second ODI today (Friday) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, they will be keen to wrap up the series with a match to go.

Considering the strength and the home advantage, Bangladesh is absolutely favourite to win the match to take an unassailable 2-0 lead, following their six-wicket win in the first match. The victory would help them to clinch third straight and fifth ODI series victory against the Caribbean.

Moreover, the victory will also give them the seventh straight win against the West Indies side. Apart from Zimbabwe and Kenya, Bangladesh couldn't hold this sort of longer winning-streak against other sides.

Bangladesh won the first bilateral ODI series against West Indies in 2009 when the strength of the Caribbean side was reduced significantly as their first choices players skipped the series due to financial spat with the board.

Bangladesh whitewashed West Indies in that three-match series. Later they won their second series against them by 3-2 margin in five-match series at home in 2012.

In 2018, Bangladesh won three-match ODI series against West Indies twice by 2-1 margin-firstly at Caribbean Island and later at home, making it their fourth series victory. Both of the times, they beat a West Indian team with full strength.

The tomorrow's victory against West Indies will not only give them the fifth bilateral series victory but also would help them clinch their 26th series victory in ODI cricket in the overall 73 series. Bangladesh so far lost 44 series while drew four series. -BSS







