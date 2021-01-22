Mohammedan packed at home by Saif



Players of Saif Sporting Club celebrating their win against Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Bangladesh Premier League at the Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla on Thursday. photo: BFF

The traditional black and white outfits began their league voyage with a 3-0 win over Arambagh Krira Sangha on 17th January in Dhaka. But they stumbled on the second match losing at their home venue nearby the famous Dharmasagar.

The two had engaged in the quarterfinals of Federation Cup few days back where both were neck and neck and the regular time saw a 2-2 draw yet the black and white jerseys lost the rivalry by 6-7 in sudden death afterwards. Now, losing again to the same opponents by a single goal was pathetic, especially when the match was played at their home venue.

In the match, Saif took the lead in the 44th minute following a goal of midfielder Arifur Rahman. The team doubled the lead in the 47th minute with a goal of Nigerian striker John Okoli. Although Japanese midfielder Uryu Nagata had reduced the margin for the host by a single goal, the MSC boys could not level the margin till the end.

On the other hand, a 30-minute goal of Brazilian striker Nixon Guylherme Rocha Brizolara was enough for Chittagong Abahani to win over Arambagh Krira Sangha in the other match of the league at BNS, Dhaka on the day.

After a break on Friday, the league is recommencing on Saturday. Bashundhara Kings will face Brothers Union in Cumilla at 3:00 pm. Dhaka Abahani will meet Rahmatganj MFS at 3:00 pm and Bangladesh Police FC and Uttar Baridhara will engage at 6:00 pm in Dhaka.







Mohammedan Sporting Club suffered a 1-2 defeat to Saif Sporting Club at home venue Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Thursday.The traditional black and white outfits began their league voyage with a 3-0 win over Arambagh Krira Sangha on 17th January in Dhaka. But they stumbled on the second match losing at their home venue nearby the famous Dharmasagar.The two had engaged in the quarterfinals of Federation Cup few days back where both were neck and neck and the regular time saw a 2-2 draw yet the black and white jerseys lost the rivalry by 6-7 in sudden death afterwards. Now, losing again to the same opponents by a single goal was pathetic, especially when the match was played at their home venue.In the match, Saif took the lead in the 44th minute following a goal of midfielder Arifur Rahman. The team doubled the lead in the 47th minute with a goal of Nigerian striker John Okoli. Although Japanese midfielder Uryu Nagata had reduced the margin for the host by a single goal, the MSC boys could not level the margin till the end.On the other hand, a 30-minute goal of Brazilian striker Nixon Guylherme Rocha Brizolara was enough for Chittagong Abahani to win over Arambagh Krira Sangha in the other match of the league at BNS, Dhaka on the day.After a break on Friday, the league is recommencing on Saturday. Bashundhara Kings will face Brothers Union in Cumilla at 3:00 pm. Dhaka Abahani will meet Rahmatganj MFS at 3:00 pm and Bangladesh Police FC and Uttar Baridhara will engage at 6:00 pm in Dhaka.