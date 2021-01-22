Bangladesh Test squad undergoes 3rd C-19 test

The players of the Bangladesh Test squad underwent their third Covid-19 test on Thursday.

They however gave their samples earlier on January 17 and 19 and both times, all of the members tested negative.

If they return negative in the third test too, they will board the flight of Chattogram where they will play their first Test against visiting West Indies from February 3-9. The second Test will be played in Dhaka from February 11-15.

However, the Test members had already entered into the bio-bubble after being tested negative in the first two tests, said BCB physician Dr. Manzoor Hossain Chowdhury.

"The members of the Test squad had undergone corona test twice and both times all of the members returned negative. The third corona test is being conducted today and if everything goes okay, they will fly for Chattogram to play the first Test. They have already been in the bio-bubble," he said on Thursday.

The three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and West Indies is currently going with Bangladesh leading the series 1-0 thanks to their six-wicket win in the first match.

The second match is on Friday after which both teams will leave for Chattogram on Saturday to play the third ODI, starting on Monday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. -BSS









