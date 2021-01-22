

Akeal Hosein vows to build on his debut success against Bangladesh

Despite being bowled out for 122 in 32.2 overs, West Indies scared Bangladesh a bit thanks to Akeal who finished with 3-36 in 10 overs but more importantly scared the home batsmen.

Bangladesh eventually won the game by six wickets, racing to the victory with 97 balls to spare.

But the Tigers had to check their flamboyance against Hosein, who wasn't afraid to fly the ball consistently in the air.

Akeal Hosein's bowling was the reason that the West Indies team started to believe that they could even defeat Bangladesh, who won the last seven out of eight games against them.

"I think the bowlers put up a good performance. Akeal was a standout on his debut. He took three crucial wickets for us. He was economical too. I am very happy with the bowlers," West Indies skipper Jason Mohammed said.

But Akeal himself was disappointed to lose the first game, which was the evidence he never gave the hopes of winning against Bangladesh.

He vowed to keep up his performance in a bid to push Bangladesh

vigorously.

"It was a good experience. We went out there, gave it our all. Unfortunately, we didn't get the result, so hopefully we can bounce back strongly in the next game," Akeal Hosein said.

He went on to saying: "I think we definitely need to put on a bigger score. We bowled well, so it is just to give the bowlers something to work with. Hopefully that happens in the next match."

Akeal believes the good performance doesn't matter unless it is able to win the game for the side.

"I was happy with my performance but having said that, not being able to take my team to victory, will always be in the back of your mind," he remarked. -BSS





