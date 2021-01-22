

Tigers fervent to secure title today, Windies to square series

Hosts are buoyant winning the starter of the series by six wickets and are keen to ensure series winning today. Guests in the contrary, are desperate to equalize.

Bangladesh bowling power surge destroyed West Indian batting line-up in the previous game. The same bowling unit will be seen in action today. Shakib Al Hasan, the Man of the Match on Wednesday, is surely the name of fear for visitors. They will also face quality pacers Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud. Mehidy Miraz also created tough time in the middle. Caribbean think thank must do extra home work before facing the varied bowling unit again. Uncapped Shoriful Islam possibly will succeed Rubel Hossain in the playing eleven as the 3rd quick.

Like previous game, skipper Tamim Iqbal will open Bangladesh innings pairing with Liton Das. Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, and Soumya Sarkar makes the strong Tigers batting line-up although Liton and Shanto disappointed the other day.

West Indies appeared in the 1st match awarding six new caps and possible will be capped couple more to enrich batting depth. Young spinner Akeal Hosein had a dreamy debut, who scalped three wickets but had delivered unplayable balls five times more, is surely be a key player today.

Skipper Jason Mahmood, vice-captain Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph and Rovman Powell all failed to justify their name on January 20 but must be looking for sunny day today.

Bangladesh goes unbeaten against West Indies in last six matches and are absolutely favourite today. Weather forecast shows sunny day for cricket though cold wind and fog will make the tasks of fielding side tough. Toss winning captain might prefer to bowl first consider gripping with the progression of the game.







