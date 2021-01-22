Social safety net scheme helps poor tackling C-19

RANGPUR, Jan 21: Implementation of massive social safety net programmes (SSNPs) in expanded forms is effectively helping the poor in tackling the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic situation in Rangpur division.

Officials said thousands of poor families are leading a better life overcoming economic vulnerability during the COVID-19 pandemic after getting assistance under the SSNPs, one of the ten special initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The government has expanded the periphery of SSNPs and implemented those to ensure food security of the poor during the pandemic," Divisional Commissioner Abdul Wahhab Bhuiyan said.

The SSNPs include employment generation, general and test reliefs, food for work and work for money, VGD, VGF, Amar Bari- Amar Khamar, Asrayan Prakalpa, various allowances and other programmes.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, the government has distributed 20,059 tonnes of rice and Taka 12.33 crore as special assistance among over 20.75 lakh poor, distressed destitute and marginalised families in the division," he said.

Besides, thousands of homeless families rehabilitated in 'Asrayan Prokalpo' and Cluster Villages are engaged in various income generating activities (IGAs) to earn well and lead better life after getting necessary assistance from different government departments.

"Apart from massive regular SSNPs, the government is providing special assistance to the poor, including those living in former enclaves, so that everyone could lead a better life even during the COVID-19 pandemic in the division," Bhuiyan added.

Chairman of Northbengal Institute of Development Studies Dr, Syed Samsuzzaman, said successful implementation of massive SSNPs in expanded forms is playing a vital role to help the poor in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

"The IGAs with support of SSNPs have improved the living standard of the poor bringing them out of the poverty cycle in the last 12 years in the division where special assistance of the government helped them in leading better life during the pandemic," he added. -BSS