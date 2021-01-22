Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 January, 2021, 5:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Unauthorised chips factory fined Tk 1lakh

Published : Friday, 22 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

RANGPUR, Jan 21: A mobile court fined an unauthorised chips factory 'Noor Jahan Agro Food' Taka one lakh for producing and marketing chips in Nabdiganj area of Pirgachha upazila in the district on Thursday.
Jointly initiated by the district administration and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13, Executive Magistrate Mahmud Hasan Mridha led the drive in the afternoon.
Proprietor of the factory Zahidul Hasan had been running the factory for a long time without any approval of Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI).
On the occasion, the Executive Magistrate of the district administration told reporters that a raid was carried out on the factory on the basis of secret information.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Social safety net scheme helps poor tackling C-19
Unauthorised chips factory fined Tk 1lakh
Obituary
BAEC organised a doa and milad mahfil at its headquarters i
67 more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
1,073 landless families to get houses in Jashore
69 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
C-19 cases reach 15,643 in Rangpur division


Latest News
Play your part as peace restored on campuses: PM to teachers, students
Conspiracy on to keep Bangladesh subservient, alleges BNP
Tigers eye to seal ODI series against West Indies Friday
Hasina thanks Modi for gifting 2m doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
BNP makes comments like mad as vaccines reach country: Hasan
Govt to buy each dose of Oxford vaccine at Tk 424 from India
Man held for assaulting traffic sergeant in Rajshahi
HSC results in three days after publishing gazette notification
One in eight COVID-recovered patients die within 140 days: Study
Most Read News
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
Maid held for torturing old employer before stealing
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
PM Hasina's 'no' to naming Padma Bridge after her
PK Halder's two associates arrested
C-19: BD records lowest daily deaths in 8 months
Toxic masculinity: Culture of violence towards women
Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’
Biden rolls back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims
Biden calls for unity to deal with challenges ahead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft