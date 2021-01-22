Unauthorised chips factory fined Tk 1lakh

RANGPUR, Jan 21: A mobile court fined an unauthorised chips factory 'Noor Jahan Agro Food' Taka one lakh for producing and marketing chips in Nabdiganj area of Pirgachha upazila in the district on Thursday.

Jointly initiated by the district administration and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13, Executive Magistrate Mahmud Hasan Mridha led the drive in the afternoon.

Proprietor of the factory Zahidul Hasan had been running the factory for a long time without any approval of Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI).

On the occasion, the Executive Magistrate of the district administration told reporters that a raid was carried out on the factory on the basis of secret information. -BSS





