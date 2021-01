Mahamuda Begum, 2nd sister of Shaheed Lieutenant Commander Moazzem Hossain, second accused in the Agartala Conspiracy Case, has died on Thursday in the morning at her sister's house in Moghbazar due to old age disease.

She was 73 years old at the time of her death. Mahamuda Begum was born in an aristocrat family in Dumurtola, Pirojpur. She will be buried at Shahid Buddhijibi Graveyard, Mirpur after Asar prayer.