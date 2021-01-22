Video
Friday, 22 January, 2021
67 more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg

Published : Friday, 22 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 21: A total of 67 people were tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 1526 samples at seven Covid-19 laboratories in the district.
Among the newly detected patients, 59 are from Chattogram city and eight from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases reached at 32,403 amid the frequent decreasing trend of daily infection rate in recent days here, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said on Thursday.
Among the total infected patients, 25,278 are the residents of the port city and the rest 8021 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district.
A total of 30,192 patients have so far recovered from Covid-19 and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 93.18 percent in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.
The recovered patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutives real- time PCR tests were found negative, he said.    -BSS


