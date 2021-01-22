Taiwan-US ties off to strong start

TAIPEI, Jan 21: Taiwan's ties with its most important global backer the United States are off to a strong start under President Joe Biden's government, after the island's de facto ambassador attended an inauguration for the first time with an official invitation.

Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the US was formally invited to President Joe Biden's inauguration in what Taipei said Thursday was a precedent-setting first since Washington switched recognition to Beijing in 1979.

Hsiao Bi-khim, Taipei's envoy, posted a video of herself at Wednesday's inauguration saying she was "honoured to represent the people and government of Taiwan here at the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris". -AFP