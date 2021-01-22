Video
Senate control shifts to Democrats

Published : Friday, 22 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

WASHINGTON, Jan 21: Two Georgia Democrats were sworn in Wednesday as the newest members of the US Senate, handing their party control of the upper chamber just hours after President Joe Biden took office.
With Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock -- who ousted two Republicans in a pair of January 5 run-offs -- being formally seated, the body now stands deadlocked at 50-50. That means Democrats control the chamber because new Vice President Kamala Harris acts as the tie-breaking vote.
Harris, herself a former senator from California, presided over the session just hours after becoming vice president, and swore in the two Georgia men and her own replacement, Alex Padilla.
By flipping the Senate and holding the House of Representatives in last November's election, Democrats now control all levels of power in Washington in a period of heightened political partisanship following the four-year presidency of Donald Trump.    -AFP


