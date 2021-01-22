Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 January, 2021, 5:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Trump wrote ‘very generous letter’: Biden

Published : Friday, 22 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

WASHINGTON, Jan 21: After four years of shattering precedent inside the White House, President Donald Trump took part in one final presidential tradition on his way out of office Wednesday: leaving a letter for his successor inside the Oval Office.
Trump spokesperson Judd Deere confirmed Wednesday that the president had written a letter to President-elect Joe Biden and left it for him in the Oval Office's Resolute Desk. The Trump White House did not divulge the contents of what Trump left for Biden to read.
Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office for the first time as president on Wednesday evening, Biden said he, too, would keep the note under wraps until he had a moment to connect with Trump.
"The president wrote a very generous letter," Biden said. "Because it was private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him, but it was generous."
Former Vice President Mike Pence also left a letter for Vice President Kamala Harris. Pence attended Biden's inauguration, and as he was departing the US Capitol after the ceremony, Pence and former second lady Karen Pence shared a laugh with Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff.
Trump has forsaken other symbolic aspects of the transfer of power between presidents - including skipping Biden's inauguration on Wednesday and instead heading to his private club in Florida after a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews.
The letter-writing tradition between outgoing and incoming presidents is a relatively recent one, having been started lightheartedly by former President Ronald Reagan for his vice president George H.W. Bush. The message was written on stationery that included the aphorism "Don't let the turkeys get you down" with a depiction of an elephant surrounded by said birds.
Arguably the most famous of these letters - Bush's 1993 letter to Bill Clinton - is also the most comparable to the Trump-Biden dynamic, as both featured presidents leaving office following unsuccessful re-election bids and hard-fought campaigns.
Upon his arrival to the White House, Trump received a letter from President Barack Obama wishing him and his administration good fortune and urging him to endeavor to leave the "instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taiwan-US ties off to strong start
Senate control shifts to Democrats
30 dead in Baghdad bombing
World leaders congratulate US President Biden
Kamala Harris becomes first female, first black and first Asian heritage US VP
Trump wrote ‘very generous letter’: Biden
Biden rolls back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims
May attacks Boris Johnson for ‘abandoning moral leadership’


Latest News
Play your part as peace restored on campuses: PM to teachers, students
Conspiracy on to keep Bangladesh subservient, alleges BNP
Tigers eye to seal ODI series against West Indies Friday
Hasina thanks Modi for gifting 2m doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
BNP makes comments like mad as vaccines reach country: Hasan
Govt to buy each dose of Oxford vaccine at Tk 424 from India
Man held for assaulting traffic sergeant in Rajshahi
HSC results in three days after publishing gazette notification
One in eight COVID-recovered patients die within 140 days: Study
Most Read News
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
Maid held for torturing old employer before stealing
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
PM Hasina's 'no' to naming Padma Bridge after her
PK Halder's two associates arrested
C-19: BD records lowest daily deaths in 8 months
Toxic masculinity: Culture of violence towards women
Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’
Biden rolls back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims
Biden calls for unity to deal with challenges ahead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft