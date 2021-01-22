Video
Friday, 22 January, 2021
Countryside

Extractors busy producing date molasses at Bagha

Published : Friday, 22 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

The photo shows date molasses ready for sale in Bagha. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Jan 21: Seasonal extractors are passing busy time in producing date molasses in Bagha Upazila of the district.
In the last stage of the winter season, they are finding no leisure time. Rather, they are investing their full effort in producing date molasses.
Across the country, date molasses of Bagha have reputation.
Officially, about Tk 15.50 crore will be earned this year from sales of date molasses. Unofficially, the earning will be more than Tk 20 crore.
In Bagha Upazila, there are 30,389 farmers' families and 4,000 date gardens.
Besides, along roads, in fallow and yards, there are over 1.5 lakh date trees.
In a day, an extractor can collect juice from 50-55 trees.
About 4,000 extractors are extracting juice in different areas of the upazila.
For date molasses Bagha haat and Arani haat are two largest bazaars. On Sunday and Thursday, Baghahaat sits. In the hope of getting good prices, many traders from different areas come to the haat with molasses.
A visiting to the haat found date molasses selling at Tk 60 to Tk 70 per kg.
In the beginning of the season, one kilogram of molasses was selling at Tk 80-90.
Enamul Huq, proprietor of Bhai-Bhai Enterprise in Baghahaar, said, molasses worth about Tk 45-50 crore will be sold this winter season. Producers and traders will earn about Tk 20 crore.
Bagha Upazila Agricultural office sources said, the local date molasses industry will be boosted if government provides supports to farmers.
Then molasses can be exported to foreign countries, and the government will get a huge revenue.



