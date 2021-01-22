New police station opens at Hatiya

NOAKHALI, Jan 21: Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Tuesday afternoon inaugurated Bhasanchar Police Station (PS) in Hatiya Upazila of the district.

It was formed with six mouzas in Charishwar Union. It is the 10th PS in the district.

In order to enforce the law and order and ensure security of relocated Rohingya in Bhasancha, the PS was established creating a total of 24 posts- an inspector, two sub-inspectors (SIs), four assistant SIs, and 17 constables.

Presided over by Superintendent of Police Md Alamgir Hossain, the home minister was present in the programme as chief guest.








