Blankets distributed among poor people

Blankets were distributed among cold-hit poor people in three districts- Gopalganj, Joypurhat and Rajshahi, in three days.

GOPALGANJ: Blankets were distributed among 1,000 destitute easy-bike and auto-van drivers in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Kashiani Sadar Union Parishad Chairman Mashiur Rahman Khan distributed the blankets from his own fund on Bhatiapara Rail Station Field at noon.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rathindra Nath Roy and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Atikul Islam, among others, were present during the distribution.

JOYPURHAT: Blankets were distributed among 800 cold-hit destitute people in the district on Thursday.

Jaks Foundation, a non-government organisation, distributed the blankets among helpless people on Shalpara Ideal College Field.

Microcredit Regulatory Authority (MRA) Deputy Director Mohammad Abdul Mannan was present as chief guest, while Deputy Executive Director of Jaks Foundation Md Abul Bashar presided over the programme.

MRA Assistant Director (AD) Imran M Fakruzzaman, Joint Director of Jaks Foundation Md Rafiqul Islam Badsha and Senior AD Md Khorshed Alam, among others, were also present in the programme.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) distributed blankets among the cold-hit destitute people in the city on Tuesday.

RMP also inaugurated a wall of humanity (Manobotar Deyal) for the helpless people at that time.

Rajshahi Police Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique distributed the blankets at Shahmakhdum Police Station (PS) in the city.

Later, he inaugurated the wall of humanity adjacent to the entrance gate of the PS.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration) Sujayet Islam, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime and Operations) Salma Begum, PPM, and Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Rashidul Hasan, PPM, among others, were also present in the programme.





