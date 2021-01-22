Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 January, 2021, 5:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Blankets distributed among poor people

Published : Friday, 22 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondents

Blankets were distributed among cold-hit poor people in three districts- Gopalganj, Joypurhat and Rajshahi, in three days.  
GOPALGANJ: Blankets were distributed among 1,000 destitute easy-bike and auto-van drivers in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Kashiani Sadar Union Parishad Chairman Mashiur Rahman Khan distributed the blankets from his own fund on Bhatiapara Rail Station Field at noon.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rathindra Nath Roy and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Atikul Islam, among others, were present during the distribution.
JOYPURHAT: Blankets were distributed among 800 cold-hit destitute people in the district on Thursday.
Jaks Foundation, a non-government organisation, distributed the blankets among helpless people on Shalpara Ideal College Field.
Microcredit Regulatory Authority (MRA) Deputy Director Mohammad Abdul Mannan was present as chief guest, while Deputy Executive Director of Jaks Foundation Md Abul Bashar presided over the programme.
MRA Assistant Director (AD) Imran M Fakruzzaman, Joint Director of Jaks Foundation Md Rafiqul Islam Badsha and Senior AD Md Khorshed Alam, among others, were also present in the programme.   
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) distributed blankets among the cold-hit destitute people in the city on Tuesday.
RMP also inaugurated a wall of humanity (Manobotar Deyal) for the helpless people at that time.
Rajshahi Police Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique distributed the blankets at Shahmakhdum Police Station (PS) in the city.
Later, he inaugurated the wall of humanity adjacent to the entrance gate of the PS.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration) Sujayet Islam, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime and Operations) Salma Begum, PPM, and Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Rashidul Hasan, PPM, among others, were also present in the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Extractors busy producing date molasses at Bagha
New police station opens at Hatiya
Blankets distributed among poor people
Indian drugs seized in Dianjpur border area
Brick kilns destroy 3,000 bighas of land in Narayanganj
Two to die, one gets life term in murder cases
Three murdered in three districts
2,221 landless families to get semi-pucca houses


Latest News
Play your part as peace restored on campuses: PM to teachers, students
Conspiracy on to keep Bangladesh subservient, alleges BNP
Tigers eye to seal ODI series against West Indies Friday
Hasina thanks Modi for gifting 2m doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
BNP makes comments like mad as vaccines reach country: Hasan
Govt to buy each dose of Oxford vaccine at Tk 424 from India
Man held for assaulting traffic sergeant in Rajshahi
HSC results in three days after publishing gazette notification
One in eight COVID-recovered patients die within 140 days: Study
Most Read News
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
Maid held for torturing old employer before stealing
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
PM Hasina's 'no' to naming Padma Bridge after her
PK Halder's two associates arrested
C-19: BD records lowest daily deaths in 8 months
Toxic masculinity: Culture of violence towards women
Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’
Biden rolls back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims
Biden calls for unity to deal with challenges ahead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft