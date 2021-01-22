Indian drugs seized in Dianjpur border area

DINAJPUR, Jan 21: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members on Tuesday seized different bands of Indian drugs in Dinajpur District.

BGB 20 Battalion Captain Lt Col Muhammad Ferdous Hasan Tito said on information, a team of BGB conducted anti-narcotic drives in Hilisipi, Mongla, Bhaigorh and Daudpur areas and recovered six kilograms of hemps, 79 bottles of phensedyl, 356 yaba tablets, and six bottles of liquor.

The seized Indian drugs were deposited to the Hili Customs.







