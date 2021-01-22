Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 January, 2021, 5:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Brick kilns destroy 3,000 bighas of land in Narayanganj

Published : Friday, 22 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

Brick kilns destroy 3,000 bighas of land in Narayanganj

Brick kilns destroy 3,000 bighas of land in Narayanganj

NARAYANGANJ, Jan 21: Brick kilns are burning bighas of croplands in the district.
Paddy, jute, mustard and other croplands are getting destroyed due to black smokes. According to sources, 23 brick kilns in Fonkul Village are devouring farmlands.
This village is located in Musapur Union of Bandar Upazila. There are 23 brickfields in this village.
There is no provision for raising brickfields within one kilometre area of any marsh, farmland, govt road, or inhabiting area. But this rules are not maintained in setting up brick kilns in that locality, official sources said.
Not only that, soils are being lifted from these lands, and these are being used in manufacturing bricks. Croplands are losing fertilities due to the lifting of surface soil, farmers said.
About 3,000 bighas of cropland in Fonkul Village of Musapur Union have been destroyed.
By the next year, this destruction will increase manifold, locals feared.
One inhabitant Md Anwar Hossain in Fonkul Village said, "The main income source was agriculture here. All vegetables would grow here.  In Bandar area, Fonkul was unique for farming. But in the last four years, Fonkul has no cultivation. There are now 23 brick kilns. But there were only three ones four years back. In these four years, 19 more brickfields have grown up."
He added, brick fields are few yards away only from houses; poisonous smokes have destroyed all things; flowing with breeze, smokes are destroying houses; brickfield proprietors are influential; they threaten if there is a protest. Sometimes, administration conducts drive; but immediately after that the brickfields resume operations.     
A visit found the most old brickfield is at Barpara area adjacent to Fonkul Village. Its proprietor is Noorjamal Mia. There are two other brick kilns of Latif and Alamgir in that village. These three kilns are very old. But in the last three/four years, more 20 ones have grown up.
According to sources, very few numbers of brickfields have environment certificates, and most of these are operating without legal certificates. With regular campaigns, brickfields are running regularly.
An association has been formed of these 23 brick kilns. Its president is proprietor Aynal Haq of Mayer Doa Brickfield, and proprietor of Narayanganj Brickfield Suman is its general  secretary.
But brickfield business is controlled by Chairman of Musapur Union Maksud Hossain. He is proprietor of two brickfields in Fonkul area. Besides, he has shares in several brickfields.
When contacted over cell-phone with Maksud Chairman, he refused to make any comment in this connection.
Deputy Director of Department of Environment (DoE) in Narayanganj said, "I went to that area. Some brickfields have DC and environment certificates. I am in favour of demolishing brickfields. But many things depend on magistrates. I do not want to intervene in their            decisions."
He further said, 'In the case of agriculture land, agriculture officers will see this issue. We depend on them.'
Besides, he added, the area is not so densely populated, but there is habitation. It is right that environment gets harmed if 22-23 brickfields are in a place, he mentioned.    
Bandar Upazila Agriculture Officer Farhana Sultana said, in the case of crop, Musapur and Kalagachhia unions are most green. She acknowledged, many complaints are being received from local farmers. "We find it harmful. But brick kiln proprietors are very influential. If they want, they can do anything."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Extractors busy producing date molasses at Bagha
New police station opens at Hatiya
Blankets distributed among poor people
Indian drugs seized in Dianjpur border area
Brick kilns destroy 3,000 bighas of land in Narayanganj
Two to die, one gets life term in murder cases
Three murdered in three districts
2,221 landless families to get semi-pucca houses


Latest News
Play your part as peace restored on campuses: PM to teachers, students
Conspiracy on to keep Bangladesh subservient, alleges BNP
Tigers eye to seal ODI series against West Indies Friday
Hasina thanks Modi for gifting 2m doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Stocks end week maintain gaining streak
BNP makes comments like mad as vaccines reach country: Hasan
Govt to buy each dose of Oxford vaccine at Tk 424 from India
Man held for assaulting traffic sergeant in Rajshahi
HSC results in three days after publishing gazette notification
One in eight COVID-recovered patients die within 140 days: Study
Most Read News
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
Maid held for torturing old employer before stealing
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
PM Hasina's 'no' to naming Padma Bridge after her
PK Halder's two associates arrested
C-19: BD records lowest daily deaths in 8 months
Toxic masculinity: Culture of violence towards women
Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’
Biden rolls back Trump policies on wall, climate, health, Muslims
Biden calls for unity to deal with challenges ahead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft