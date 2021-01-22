Video
Home Countryside

Two to die, one gets life term in murder cases

Published : Friday, 22 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Separate courts in two districts- Thakurgaon and Kurigram, sentenced two men to death for killing their wives and another to life-term in jail for assisting one of them in two days.   
THAKURGAON: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife and his assistant to life imprisonment.
District and Sessions Judge Mamunur Rashid awarded Imtiaj Hossain death penalty while Asad Hossain was sentenced to life-term of imprisonment.
Imtiaj and Asad were also fined Tk one lakh and three lakh, respectively, and in default, they will have to serve one more year in jail. According to the prosecution, Imtiaj strangled his wife Faria Akhter Mumu, 23, at home in Munshipara area in the district town on August 1, 2013.  
Later, Imtiaj and Asad hanged the body from a beam in the room.
KURIGRAM: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death in a case filed over killing his wife.
The condemn convict is Bokul, 25, a resident of Noyapara Village in Rajibpur Upazila of the district. District and Sessions Judge Abdul Mannan delivered the verdict in the afternoon.
According to the case statement, Bokul was engaged in an extramarital relation with his sister-in-law Nurunnahar.
On December 2 in 2007, he strangulated his wife Shahina Begum to death following an altercation.
After getting autopsy report, deceased's father filed a murder case against Bokul and Nurunnahar on January 16, 2008.
The court acquitted Nurunnahar as her guilt was not proved.


