Three murdered in three districts

Three people including a woman were murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Noakhali, Moulvibazar and Tangail, on Wednesday.

NOAKHALI: A supporter of Awami League (AL) was hacked to death by miscreants in Chowmuhani Municipality of Begumganj Upazila in the district on Wednesday evening.

Deceased Mazharul Islam Turjoy, 22, was a resident of Nazirpur Mokter Bari area under Ward No. 2 in Chowmuhani Municipality.

Police and local sources said he was hacked to death in front of his house in the evening when he was returning home after election campaign in favour of 'boat', the electoral symbol of AL.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Chowmuhani Mayor Akhter Hossain Foysal said Mazharul had been campaigning with them for last few days.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: A man was allegedly killed by his brother in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Ranjit Koyra, 28, was a resident of the upazila.

The incident occurred in Mirzapur Tea Garden area in the afternoon.

Police sources said Ranjit's wife was listening to music on loudspeaker.

Ranjit's younger brother Sanjit, 25, asked her to stop playing music at that time.

As she did not stop the music, Sanjit broke his sister-in-law's phone.

Later, the brothers locked into an altercation over the matter. At one point, Sanjit hacked his brother with a machete, leaving him critically injured.

Ranjit was rushed to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

TANGAIL: A woman was killed by her younger brother in the district on Wednesday.

Later, the man made a phone call to 999 (National Emergency Service) after the incident.

Caller Shahidul Islam, 28, hailed from Uttar Pekua Village in Mirzapur Upazila of the district.

Shahidul also informed police that he had killed his sister 30-year-old Sultana over land dispute.

Being informed, police recovered Sultana's body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Baishtali Police Outpost In-Charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Saiful Islam said Shahidul wanted to sell their ancestral property but Sultana did not agree to that.

Following this, the siblings were locked into an altercation, and at one point, Shahidul strangled his sister, the SI added.





