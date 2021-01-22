Video
Home Countryside

2,221 landless families to get semi-pucca houses

Published : Friday, 22 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Some newly built houses for the destitute people in Sapahar of Naogaon. photo: observer

Some newly built houses for the destitute people in Sapahar of Naogaon. photo: observer

A total of 2,221 landless destitute families are going to get semi-pucca houses in Bogura, Monpura Upazila of Bhola, Hakimpur Upazila of Dinajpur, and Sapahar and Porsha upazilas of Naogaon as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the 'Mujib Barsho'.
BOGURA: A total of 1,702 landless and distressed families in 12 upazilas of the district are going to get semi-pucca houses as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The houses will be built in different areas of government 'khas land.'
On behalf of Asrayan Project-2 of the Prime Minister's Office, the government is constructing 1,452 semi-pucca houses for landless people in the area.
Each of the houses will be built at a cost of Tk 1.71 lakh.
The construction work of 1,452 houses will be finished by January 23 this year, said Deputy Commissioner Md Ziaul Haque.
MONPURA, BHOLA: A total of 200 landless and distressed families in Monpura Upazila of the district are going to get semi-pucca houses on the occasion of the 'Mujib Barsho'.
The houses will be built in different areas of government 'khas land.'
On behalf of Asrayan Project-2 of the Prime Minister's Office, the government is constructing 200 semi-pucca houses for landless people in the area.
Each of the houses will be built at a cost of Tk 1.71 lakh.
The construction work of 200 houses will be finished by January 23 this year, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Shamim Mia.
DINAJPUR: A total of 145 landless and distressed families in Hakimpur Upazila of the district are going to get semi-pucca houses as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the 'Mujib Barsho'.
The houses will be built in different areas of government 'khas land.'
On behalf of Asrayan Project-2 of the Prime Minister's Office, the government is constructing 145 semi-pucca houses for landless people in the area.
Each of the houses will be built at a cost of Tk 1.71 lakh.
The construction work of 145 houses will be finished by January 23 this year, said UNO Mohammad Nure Alam.
SAPAHAR, NAOGAON: A total of 120 landless and distressed families in Sapahar Upazila of the district are going to get semi-pucca houses, marking the 'Mujib Barsho'. The houses were built in different areas of government 'khas land.'
On behalf of Asrayan Project-2 of the Prime Minister's Office, the government constructed 145 semi-pucca houses for landless people in the area.
Each of the houses was built at a cost of Tk 1.71 lakh.
The newly constructed 120 houses will be handed over to the distress families in the upazila on January 23 this year, said UNO Kallyan Chowdhury.
PORSHA, NAOGAON: A total of 54 landless and distressed families in Porsha Upazila of the district are going to get semi-pucca houses as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The houses will be built in different areas of government 'khas land.' On behalf of Asrayan Project-2 of the Prime Minister's Office, the government is constructing 54 semi-pucca houses for landless people in the area.
Each of the houses will be built at a cost of Tk 1.71 lakh.
The construction work of 54 houses was already finished.
The houses will be handed over to the landless families on January 23 this year, said UNO Nazmul Hamid Reza.


