Friday, 22 January, 2021, 5:13 AM
ACC sues ex-Meherpur OC, wife

Published : Friday, 22 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondent

MEHERPUR, Jan 21: Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed two separate cases against Harendranath Sarker, former officer-in-charge (OC) of Gangni Police Station in the district, and his wife Krishna Rani Odhikari for amassing wealth of Tk 3 crore illegally.
Accused police official Harendranath, a resident of Bashirampur Village in Ashashuni Upazila of Satkhira District, is now posted as an inspector at the Police Special Training School in Rangamati.
Md Nasrullah Hossain, deputy director of anti graft body in Kushtia Integrated District Office, filed the cases on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the case statements, Harendranath amassed Tk 2,87,57,704 beyond a known source of income while Krishna Rani also accumulated Tk 32,80,704 illegally.
Regarding the illegally amassed wealth, the ACC filed the two cases under the Money Laundering Prevention Act-2004.
The ACC Deputy Director Nasrullah said legal action will be taken against them.


