Two more die of corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Jan 21: Two more people died of coronavirus in the division on Monday.

With this, the total number of the fatality cases from the virus rose to 383 here.

Meanwhile, 24 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 24,994 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Tuesday noon.

He said the highest 237 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 54 died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 26 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, 10 in Joypurhat, 17 in Sirajganj and 11 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 23,116 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 2,919 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.







