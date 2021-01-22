Man held for abducting madrasa girl

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR, Jan 21: Police have rescued a madrasa girl after one day of her abduction and arrested the accused in Bhandaria Upazila of the district.

The victim's father filed a case with Bhandaria Police Station (PS) on Sunday night.

According to the case statement, one Imran Khan, 25, with the help of his brother-in-law Rajib Hawlader abducted Jannati Nahar on Saturday morning when she was going to her house from her uncle's.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Police Station SM Maksudur Rahman said police rescued the girl and arrested Imran on Sunday night after filing of the case.






