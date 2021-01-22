

Villagers at Fulbari suffer for want of concrete bridge over Neelkamal River

The bridge is railing-less. It is 50-foot long and six-foot wide.

About 450 people in 105 families in Nakharjan Border areas of Fulbari Sadar Union are using this wooden bridge.

Locals have been demanding a concrete bridge over the river for a long time. But their demand was not heed ever by authorities concerned, it was learnt.

In this situation, locals demanded immediate repairing of the existing bridge. It is old and rickety.

The bridge is between international border main pillars 940 and 841. Sometimes, India's BAF and Bangladesh's BGB forces come to patrol here. One side of Nakharjan Border Village is fenced with barded wire by India, and three other directions are surrounded by the Neelkamal River. This river is flowing somewhere over Bangladesh and somewhere over India. It is a small river. But it remains full of water with current in the rainy season.

In the dry season, it completely dried up. Farmers of Nakharjan Village are to suffer most due to lack of a concrete bridge over the river.

Locals like Ashadul Islam, 45, and Anisur Rahman, 42, said, the bridge was built long time back in the late '70s, but after breaking, the bridge was not repaired.

In 2016, chairman, and members along with locals raised again a wooden bridge over the Neelkamal. 'We are using this bridge in risk', they mentioned.

Local farmer Ashraful Haq, 47, said, not only they use this wooden bridge, but Indian dwellers behind the fence also use it.

Border Village Nakharjan is close to Seuti Part-2 Village in Sahebganj Thana of Coach Bihar District in India. This Indian village is behind the barbed wire fence.

About 150-200 families live in this village. With the closing of gate in the evening, Indian citizens come to bazaars in Bangladesh over this bridge.

This wood bridge is an example of Bangladesh-India friendship, he mentioned.

Farmer Abdus Samad, 62, in Seuti Part-2 said, "We cannot go always to mainland crossing barbed wire fence. All people in Nakharjan Village in Bangladesh are very close to us. Most of them are our relatives. Using the wooden bridge we come to bazaars in Bangladesh and make trading. "

He further said, "We are living in border in friendship. We don't lock in quarrel or dispute. Rather, we respond to each other's problem."

'We all live on agriculture. So, it will be blessing for us if the proposed concrete bridge is raised over the Neelkamal River', he mentioned.

Chairman of Fulbari Sadar Union Harun-ur-Rashid Harun said, an initiative was taken several times to construct a concrete bridge over the river. But in the protest of India's BSF, it could not be done.

According to the border law, there is restriction on building infrastructures in border areas. So, the concrete bridge over the Neelkamal is not raised.

If there is permission from Indian authority in meeting with Bangladesh, it is possible to construct a concrete bridge over the Neelkamal at Nakharjan Border, the chairman said.







