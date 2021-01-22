

Good luck Mr Biden



However, as Mr Biden has already begun to roll back on Trump policies by issuing as many as 15 executive orders on the very first day of presidency, cleaning up the unimaginable mess will not be easy for the new president. In particular, the dirty legacy of divisiveness and racial prejudices left behind will be more than difficult to repair and restore.



It won't be incorrect to state that in terms of dividing the American morale, shared values, politics, unity and people to almost everything, Mr Trump had achieved notable success. He also went down in the history books as the losing US presidential candidate with maximum number of votes. And not to mention how his followers had stormed the Capitol Building through unleashing an organised chaos.



As the shocking memories remain afresh, the Biden administration alone cannot undo whatever has been done. The government along with the people will have to move forward reinstating The United States of America while putting it back in its former position.



As many challenges Mr Biden has inherited from the previous Trump government at home, the challenges abroad are equally higher. We hope of Mr Biden to take prompt actions to resolve some of the burning manmade humanitarian crises dividing the world today. In particular, we expect the new president's direct engagement in resolving the protracted Rohingya crisis.



Bangladeshi Diaspora in the USA, consisting of American-Bangladeshis and illegal immigrants is fast drawing to the quarter million mark - making valuable contributions to that country. It is also time to look into their fair and humanitarian demands.



Most importantly, United States of America is an important partner in our development success story.USA is also the single largest market for Bangladeshi goods in the world.?Additionally, USA is also the largest source of foreign direct investment in Bangladesh.?We see no reason why the FDI must not jump up.



Nevertheless, with a new president in the New Year, the two countries' joint efforts to battle the global pandemic must also add synergy. To finish with, it won't be too much of asking to begin a new chapter in our bilateral ties.



