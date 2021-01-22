Discover alternative source of pure water

Dear Sir

We need a huge amount of groundwater every day and groundwater abstraction is leading us to a new crisis. In Dhaka city, the water level is going down by 3 meters every year. Moreover, various types of buildings are being constructed by filling the reservoirs in urban areas. Thus, due to the building construction, rain water cannot reach the ground.



Earlier it was seen that, the rain water would go underground through the soil but now water cannot reach the earth's crust. As a result, the groundwater level is constantly falling. Rainwater is a very good source of pure water. Besides, this rainwater improves digestion, acts as an antioxidant in cancer patients, makes hair beautiful and acts as a bactericide. Another advantage of using rainwater is that it greatly reduces the cost of pumping and thus electricity is saved. So we should pay more attention to the utilization of rain water.



The most important thing is to find an alternative source of water to decrease our dependency on ground water. For this we can connect a pipe to the roof of houses and store rain water in a reservoir. Rainwater is largely capable of meeting our fresh water needs. So in the current water crisis, we need to focus on making full use of rainwater.



Afsana Rezoana Sultana

Patuakhali Science & Technology University