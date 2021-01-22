CID arrests 3 in job fraud case in city

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police on Thursday arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in duping some 150 people in the name of offering jobs in the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here.

"Three persons were detained on charge of extracting money from the people in the name of giving jobs for the post of terminal supervisor and workers of the under-construction airport Terminal-3," CID's additional DIG Sheikh Omar Faruk told newsmen here in the afternoon.

The CID official said the fraudsters swindled crore of Taka from 150 people by showing fake appointment letters of an organization called "Darpan Group".

The detainees were identified as Chairman of Darpan Group Md Zahirul Islam Sohag, 52, managing director Hena Zahir, 50, and manager Mintol Roy alias Apurba Roy, 26. -BSS





