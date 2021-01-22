BFIU freezes bank accounts of PK Halder, 83 others

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) submitted a report to the High Court (HC) on Wednesday, saying that it has already frozen the bank accounts of Proshanta Kumar Halder and his 83 associates.

Prashanta Kumar Halder, also known as PK Halder, was allegedly involved in embezzling Tk 3,600 crore.

Former managing director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance Ltd, PK Halder is currently living in Canada.

BFIU submitted the report before the HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohiuddin Shamim in line with its previous order.

In the report, BFIU said that they found PK Halder and his 83 associates embezzled Tk 2467 crore in the name of so-called 43 companies from the International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (ILFSL) through forgery and irregularities.

A total of Tk 3634 crore was distributed among the different companies, and the PK Halder and his associates embezzled 67.97 per cent among the loans.

The board of directors, executive management, internal audit division, chief financial officer and credit division were involved in the irregularities and corruption.

It was a financial crime under the Money Laundering Act.

PK Halder and his associates not only embezzled the money from the ILFSL but also embezzled money from the FAS Finance and Investment Ltd, Peoples Leasing and Financial Services Ltd and Reliance Finance Ltd. They transferred the embezzled money to the Canada, Singapore and Malaysia, the report said.

According to the ACC, PK Halder embezzled Tk 10,000 crore from various financial institutions. Although he wanted to return to the country on condition of returning the money, he did not return, saying he would be arrested on arrival.

On December 3 in 2020, the Canadian government informed Bangladesh government about PK Halder's Canadian address.

The International Criminal Police Organization, commonly known as Interpol, issued a red notice against PK Halder on Friday following a request from Bangladesh Police.

The move came after the HC on November 19 in 2020 asked the government and the ACC what steps were being taken to bring him back to Bangladesh.



