Friday, 22 January, 2021, 5:12 AM
Home City News

43.92 lakh students attend online classes in Mar-Sept, Finance Minister  says

Published : Friday, 22 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

From March to September of year 2020, a total of 43.92 lakh students participated in online education in the country, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said on Wednesday.
In the time period of March to September, the total duration of the 80,873 classes they attended was one lakh three thousand and 206 hours, the finance minister told the parliament, sharing the report on the budgetary execution of the first three months of the current fiscal year.
"That's why we are emphasising on technology-based, workplace-friendly technical and vocational education," he said.
In the secondary stage, 15,676 schools out of 20,499 held online classes in the time period while almost 700 colleges out of a total of 4,238 held online classes.
Here in the country under Bangladesh Technical Education Board, teachers are conducting classes using various social media such as YouTube, Facebook, Google Class, Microsoft Team, Zoom etc, he also said.


