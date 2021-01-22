Cabinet body okays Tk 1273.55cr proposal to buy corona vaccine

The Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement on Thursday approved a proposal to buy Covid-19 vaccines at a cost of Tk 1,273.55 crore.

The committee approved the proposal in a meeting chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, said a statement of the ministry. As per the proposal, three crore doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be purchased directly from Serum Institute of India under the Department of Health Services, it said.

While replying to a query, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said he would take first shot of anti doses-novel cornavirus vaccine which one come first in the country.

"I'll push the first dose of anti Covid 19 vaccine which comes first in Bangladesh from anywhere," he said in press statement issued by the finance ministry on Thursday.

Replying to a query, the Finance Minister said the price of every doses of vaccine will be fixed by the health ministry. The fund will be collected from different sources for procuring the vaccine, he added.

He also said vaccine can be procured privately



